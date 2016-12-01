New Leader Says Gambians Impatient For Change

President of the Gambia, Adama Barrow, says he understands the impatience of the citizenry 100 days after he took over the reigns of the West African country.

Barrow defeated long-serving leader, Yahya Jammeh in presidential elections held on December 1, 2016. He stood as an opposition coalition candidate and was sworn into office on January 19 on the expiration of Jammeh’s tenure.

In an interview with the BBC’s Umaru Fofana, Barrow said he understood the impatience of citizens after over two decades under Jammeh but added that his team was calculating their steps.

“Gambians are a bit impatient but I understand, it’s has been a long time, it’s 22 years; and they have put all their efforts together to make this change. The expectations are very high, I will not say we are slow but we are calculating our steps.”

Counting the successes of his team, he said the full cabinet has so far held one meeting and were actively engaged in reforms in all sectors of the country.

Addressing the issue of power supply, he bemoaned the sorry state of the sector and said a final solution would be found in 24 months. “Electricity has been erratic for the past 20, 30 years. I have given a target, 6 months it should be stabilized, two years we have the final solution,” he stressed.

Some of the reforms his government had undertaken included changes in civil service structure and within the top heirachy of the security service. Barrow also disclosed that the country was getting support from foreign countries in overhauling its security.

He asked young Gambians to be assured that with the investor flood that he was receiving daily, there will be no need to undertake the dangerous journey of seeking greener pastures outside the country. “It has been just three months, a lot of investers are knocking at my door everyday and there will be a lot of investment in that country,” he added.

He also touched on the truth and reconciliation commission indicating that there cannot be reconciliation without truth. Barrow said there will be prosecution of persons found to have abused their power.

