SA Deputy President Ramaphosa Condemns Booing Of Leaders

ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the heckling and booing of political leaders during public gatherings.



This comes after former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Jacob Zuma were heckled and booed during their recent public appearances.



The ANC Youth League has threatened to boo Ramaphosa at his public engagements, after accusing the leadership of Ramaphosa's main supporter, Cosatu, of orchestrating the booing of Zuma at the May Day national workers rally in Bloemfontein on Monday.



Launching a mass mobilisation campaign in Ivory Park on the East Rand on Friday night, Ramaphosa strongly condemned those who perpetuated what he termed acts of ill-discipline.



“This disease of booing, heckling and of disrupting meetings must come to an end because its un-ANC. I've been told I'm going to be booed but I know I'm not going to get it from here.”



Ramaphosa also lashed out at those who have been hurling insults at the party's veterans for calling for a consultative conference to discuss the state of the organisation.



The ANC has refused a call by a group of veterans that a special meeting be convened before the June policy conference to resolve the current leadership crisis the ruling party is facing.



“That's why comrade Frank Chikane and the veterans stood up because they are concerned about the status of the ANC. They are not mad. They did so out of the love for the ANC.”

