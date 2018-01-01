Africa's Youth Unemployment A ‘Ticking Bomb: Obasanjo

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned of the growing number of unemployed youth in African countries, saying it is a ticking bomb about to explode.



He was speaking in Durban during the launch of the book titled "Making Africa Work" which he co-authors.



Obasanjo says the African continent is facing a disaster with a skyrocketing unemployment especially among the youth.



According him, the population in the continent is growing at a pace that will not match future growth.



Obasanjo predicts that in 40 years from now the population in the continent will have reached two billion.



“My greatest fear is youth, on employment; their frustration will lead to anger. It will know no political boundary, no regional boundary, no regional boundary, no religious boundary, it will be an explosion.”



African National Congress MP Makhosi Khoza who was a guest speaker says liberation struggle credentials do not matter to young people and slogans such as white monopoly capital are chasing away investors.



Meanwhile, Obasanjo says he does not believe that there is any country in the continent which cannot afford to provide free basic education to its young people.

SABC