South African Minister Abducted, Robbed

South Africa’s Correctional Services Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla has confirmed that he escaped unharmed after being abducted at a hospital in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, on Sunday night.



The minister, who was driving alone, was hijacked at the hospital where he was to visit writer and veteran activist Wally Serote.

Makwetla was abducted together with two security guards.



His spokesperson, Ntime Skhosana, says the criminals drove the three around before dumping them near Brits.



“They were driven around the area and into the nearby settlement whereby the hijackers who were balaclava clad, took the deputy ministers cell phone, bank cards and the vehicle, they moved around to various ATMs where they withdrew cash from the deputy minister's cards. They further drove towards Brits in the northwest where they were dumped in the bushes.”

SABC