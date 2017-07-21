'Dr Kaunda Not Dead', Says Office Of Zambian Commissioner In SA

Cape Town – The office of the Zambian high commissioner in South Africa has refuted social media reports that veteran leader Kenneth Kaunda has died.

In an interview with News24 Naomi Nyawali said that the social media reports were not true as President Kaunda was expected to be discharged on Thursday after being admitted to the University Teaching Hospital -UTH- in Lusaka.

"President Kaunda is not dead. He is expected to be discharged later today,"said Nyawali.

Social media went abuzz on Thursday following unverified claims that President Kaunda had died.

The posts claimed that Kaunda had died earlier on Thursday after being admitted at the hospital in what was described as minor health complaints.

According to report President Kaunda was admitted on Tuesday evening to the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, the capital.

Vice President Inonge Wina together with health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya visited former President Kaunda in hospital where he was receiving medical attention.

Dr Chilufya says the medical personnel are also conducting general medical checkups on Dr. Kaunda.

“Dr. Kaunda’s condition is stable and ready to be discharged from hospital today,” he said.

News24