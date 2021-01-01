SA Woman Arrested In Zambia With 3.2kg Cocaine Wrapped Around Legs

Zambian drug enforcement authorities have announced the arrest of a South African lady for trafficking in cocaine.

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in the statement released in the capital Lusaka, confirmed the arrest of 36-year-old, Palesa Ishline Rose Mononela, who is said to be from Blomfontein in South Africa’s Free State.

DEC spokesperson, Theresa Katongo also confirmed to local media portal, Mwebantu, that at the time of her arrest, the suspect had 3.2kg of cocaine wrapped around her legs.

She was detained at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport after arrival in Zambia on board Angolan Airlines from the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo Brazil. The DEC did not disclose whether Zambia was her destination or if she was on transit.

The narcotics trade is seen as a global menace but more so for African countries which are seen as transit and destination points for the illegal trade.

Zambian laws like other international legislations have tough stance on drugs and other illegal substances. The most updated law is the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act passed in 1994.

The Zambian law empowers the DEC among others: to collect, collate and disseminate information on narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

They are to address and advise government and allied agencies on ways and means of preventing prohibited activities relating to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and suggest measures and procedures to help reduce prohibited activities relating to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

They are also to disseminate information intended to educate the public on the evils and dangerous effects of abusing drugs or psychotropic substances and the effect of dealing in property acquired from drug trafficking; to enlist and foster public support against the abuse of drugs or psychotropic substances and, in this connection, liaise with similar authorities outside Zambia.

Africanews