Johannesburg Tense, Roads Blocked As Zuma Faces Ouster

Johannesburg - Major roads in the Johannesburg area were blocked with burning tyres and rocks on Tuesday morning ahead of the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma in Parliament.

Johannesburg Metro police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said major highways and roads were affected in Soweto, Turffontein, Braamfontein and Hillbrow.

"The protest are said to be linked to the motion of no confidence [in Zuma]."

JMPD could not immediately confirm if the protesters were for or against President Jacob Zuma.

The blockades were causing major traffic jams across the city.

The debate and vote of no confidence in the country's controversial president is expected to start at 14:00 on Tuesday.

Marches for and against Zuma are expected to be held outside Parliament in Cape Town, along with other major cities in the country.

News24