SA Girl (12) Dies After Drinking Dad's Cancer Medicine
3 hours 6 minutes ago
Cape Town - A 12-year-old Cape Town girl died after drinking medicine that was meant for her ill father, police said on Wednesday.
"This office can confirm that a 12-year-old girl from Eindhoven near Delft drank her father's medicine and died as a result," said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.
"An inquest was opened," he said.
Further details were not immediately available.
However, it is understood that the child, who played in a local musical group, mistakenly ingested medicine her father was taking to treat cancer.
She is to be laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon.
News24