SA Girl (12) Dies After Drinking Dad's Cancer Medicine

Cape Town - A 12-year-old Cape Town girl died after drinking medicine that was meant for her ill father, police said on Wednesday.

"This office can confirm that a 12-year-old girl from Eindhoven near Delft drank her father's medicine and died as a result," said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

"An inquest was opened," he said.

Further details were not immediately available.

However, it is understood that the child, who played in a local musical group, mistakenly ingested medicine her father was taking to treat cancer.

She is to be laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon.

News24