Outrage At Sudan Death Sentence For Girl Allegedly Raped

THE sentencing of a teenage Sudanese girl to death for killing her husband has sparked online outrage, as Amnesty International said she was defending herself against being raped.

Noura Hussein Hammad, 19, was handed a death sentence by a court on Thursday for the "intentional murder" of the man her father forced her to marry.

"Noura is a victim and not a killer. Noura has been raped by her husband," Sudanese novelist Hamour Zyada wrote on Facebook on Saturday, as part of a campaign tagged #justicefornoura.

"We have to come together to rescue Noura," Zyada added - a sentiment echoed by others.

"We all have to unite for rescuing Noura and to fight against marital rape," wrote prominent women's rights activist Amal Habbani on Facebook.

Several activists changed their profile pictures on Twitter and Facebook to a painting depicting a white veil and three clenched female fists, to show solidarity with Hammad.

"All Sudanese people, activists and women's organisations must unite to fight for justice for Noura," tweeted political activist Amani Ahmed.

Hammad was married against her wish to Abdulrahman Hammad at the age of 16, with the first ceremony involving the signing of a marriage contract between her father and her husband, Amnesty International said in a statement on Thursday.

In April 2017 the second part of the marriage took place when she was forced to move to her husband's home after completing high school.

AFP