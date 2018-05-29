At Least 10 'Beheaded' By Unknown Assailants In Mozambique

BBC Monitoring is reporting that "at least 10 people have been beheaded" by unidentified attackers in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Quoting Mozambique's state radio, BBC did not give more details, but a social media user, @DonKlericuzio, wrote: "URGENT: An Islamist group attack the village of Monjane in the Cabo Delgado province of in the Southern Africa country of Mozambique. 10 people including two children and 4 women were beheaded."

This comes as reports last month said that attacks by a radicalised muslim youth in the north of the country left one dead and three injured.

A spate of violence has erupted in the region since October when an apparent jihadist assault targeted a police station and military post, leaving two officers and 14 attackers dead, an AFP report said.

In that attack, dozens of armed men, known locally as "al-Shabaab" - Arabic for "youth" though with no confirmed link to the Somali jihadist group of the same name - were involved.

