4 EU Nations Endorse Vetting Migrants In Africa

Hungary's prime minister says a group of countries in eastern Europe supports the idea of setting up screening centres "hotspots" outside the European Union where asylum-seekers can present their requests for protection.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said after a meeting on Thursday of the so-called Visegrad Group — made up of Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia — that the countries continue to reject any EU quota plans for dispersing asylum-seekers throughout Europe.

Hungary has long been a proponent of establishing so-called "hotspots" in Africa where people hoping to emigrate to Europe can be pre-screened. The new Italian government endorsed the idea this week.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attending the Visegrad Group meeting in Budapest as a guest. He says his government, which takes over the rotating, six-month EU presidency on July 1, would strive for a "protective Europe" which can defend the continent's welfare and prosperity.

AP