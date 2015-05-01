Irresponsibility-Betrays the Zimbabwean Constitution
By Andrew Masuku
Strange things continue to happen in Zimbabwe, where many people assume that there is dawn of a new era. All wrongs are piled on former President Mugabe and his wife, Grace. Yet the country’s problems are simply a manifestation of irresponsibility, on the part of ordinary citizens. The unheeded irresponsibility has bedevilled the country since independence.
While Mugabe has his share of failures, as having superintended over a failed state, he is not solely responsible for the existent confusion. Mugabe may have simply taken advantage of the confusion, for selfish reasons. But the Zimbabwean people are generally the ones carrying most blame. Until they become willing to take responsibility, the symptoms will continue unabated.
Recently, we saw overwhelming celebrations, when the army, seemingly liberated Zimbabweans from Mugabe’s dictatorship? The army became heroes of the people. But this is the same army, which Mugabe took advantage of—denying the MDC take-over after winning elections in 2000 and 2008?
All this happened, despite the best legal minds in the opposition camp. Independent observers saw an opposition that assumed wisdom in acquiescing to the misbehaviour of the army. It would have been a different story, had the MDC resolutely challenged the matter up with the Law Courts.
But, as clearly documented, they, instead, took comfort in just blaming Mugabe of being a dictator. Such legal experts could not even attempt to legally test the constitutionality of the behaviour of the army in Courts? Could they have assumed that such legal contest would be in favour of the establishment, because the Chief Justice was Mugabe’s relative?
Regrettably, common sense would dictate that such type of thinking would be more amateurish than professional. What is the purpose of studying law, if leaving one as timid as unable to contest a clear violation of the constitution, by the army?
But a fair question ought to be, why go to an election when the army has declared that it is not going to allow a democratically elected person to take over? Clearly, for period from 2002 to 2017, Mugabe was in power, not by people’s will, but by the will of the army.
Could our legal experts convince us that the army’s invalidation of elected politicians without guerrilla war credentials was constitutional? That question alone, creates doubts, that such legal experts are different from ordinary people.
