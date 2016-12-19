Botswana Company Seeks To Export Cooking Oil To Zimbabwe

GABORONE - A leading cooking oil manufacturer from Botswana is seeking approval for the export of up to three million litres of cooking oil to Zimbabwe as foreign firms scramble to fill the production void left by the collapse of local companies.

The Bulawayo-based weekly paper Sunday News quoted United Refineries Botswana (URB) boss Busisa Moyo saying the company wanted to compete in the Zimbabwean market despite its saturation with South African products.

“URB and many other players in South Africa are very keen to play in the Zimbabwean cooking oil market because their own markets are saturated,” Moyo said. URB is a subsidiary of Zimbabwean company United Refineries Limited.

However, Moyo said new entrants in the Zimbabwean cooking oil market would have to battle tough competition in order to establish themselves.

Due to several new joint venture production and marketing deals, Zimbabwe already had excess capacity for cooking oil with companies producing more than 15,000 metric tonnes per month, against the average demand of 10,000 metric tonnes per month.

Africa News Agency