Explosive Device Found At SA Mosque

POLICE South Africa have confirmed that a device discovered in a mosque at the port city of Durban after armed men attacked worshippers last week was an explosive.

One person was killed in the attack after his throat was slit, while two others were injured in the process.

Police said they discovered the device on Sunday with spokesman for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Simphiwe Mhlongo telling eNCA television that “We had a meeting with the explosive unit members who briefed us on the device they had taken away yesterday. They confirmed that its mechanism is explosive.”

“But at this stage they haven’t gone through analysing what chemicals it is made of,” Mhlongo added.

Police have said they are still investigating the entire incident despite this latest discovering and no arrests have been made so far.

South Africa is not largely associated with the Islamist militancy although it has experienced series of violent incidents in impoverished communities.

Africafeeds.com