EFF hits out at ANC over SA airports name change proposals

The EFF has hit out at the ANC over its proposed renaming of Cape Town International Airport to Nelson Mandela International Airport, saying the proposal was "yet another reaffirmation of patriarchal power and domination by the ANC".

The EFF wants the airport to be named after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. It says the ANC has proposed that the domestic airport in Kimberley be named after her instead.

In a statement, it said this further proved the party's point that the ANC had cried "crocodile tears" at Madikizela-Mandela's funeral.

"Because, a mere month later, after placing her body under soil and stone, and while the family is still in mourning, the ANC unashamedly relegates her name in favour of a man.

"Mama Winnie Mandela's name stands among the big names of our liberation records. She earned the right, domestically and internationally, as the mother of the nation, a reality the ANC rejects and seeks to erase," it said, adding that it was shocked further by the silence of the ANC Women's League.

Affirming the role of women

The EFF went on to say that there were plenty of landmarks and institutions already named after Mandela.

"We reject the renaming of Cape Town International Airport to Nelson Mandela because Mandela already has a university, a metro, and all major streets in the country named after him."

The party is of the view that elevating Winnie Mandela's name to an international airport is not only reaffirming the sacrifice she paid with her life, but also the role women in general played in South Africa's liberation.

"Her name stands to place on visible record that women have an equal place and voice in our society."

According to the EFF, the ANC has also proposed that East London Airport be renamed Chris Hani Airport and Port Elizabeth International Airport be renamed Albertina Sisulu International Airport. The EFF has proposed that East London Airport be named after Steve Biko, Port Elizabeth after Albertina Sisulu and Kimberley Airport after Robert Sobukwe.

The airports are being renamed under the Transformation Of Heritage Landscape Government Programme that includes a public participation process where name proposals can be put forward.

