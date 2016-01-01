Mark Zuckerberg Just Passed Warren Buffett As Third-Richest In The World

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now the third richest person in the world with a net worth of $81.6 billion, or around R1.11 trillion, surpassing famed investor Warren Buffett.

Zuckerberg's net worth passed Buffett's on Friday after Facebook shares went up 2.4%.

Zuckerberg is still behind Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates.

FACEBOOK CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now the third richest person in the world, surpassing famed investor Warren Buffett.

Zuckerberg's net worth increased to $81.6 billion on Friday, Bloomberg reported, after Facebook shares went up 2.4%. That is the equivalent of around R1.11 trillion.

The social network is now valued at about $571 billion, or R7.8 trillion, going into the weekend.

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, meanwhile, has a net worth of about $81.1 billion.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates are still ahead of Zuckerberg, with net worths of $139.6 billion and $92.3 billion, respectively. This is the first time that the top three wealthiest people in the world all made their fortunes in technology.

Despite Facebook's string of scandals in the wake of the 2016 US presidential election — including acusations that the social network helped undermine — Zuckerberg's fortune doesn't appear to be suffering for any of it.

Business Insider South Africa