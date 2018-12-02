Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Usher, and Oprah headed to SA for Global Citizen Festival

Johannesburg - International advocacy organisation Global Citizen officially announced on Monday that Beyoncé and Jay-Z will headline the first Global Citizen Festival to be held in Africa, a free-ticketed event on Sunday, 2 December 2018 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.



The December event is the culmination of Global Citizen’s Mandela 100 campaign in partnership with the House of Mandela; a series of global events honouring the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela in his centenary year.



The event will be hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Naomi Campbell, Gayle King, Bob Geldof, Tyler Perry and Forest Whitaker.



Cassper Nyovest, D'banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams & Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher and Wizkid will also perform at the event.

HERE’S WHAT USHER HAD TO SAY ABOUT BEING INVOLVED IN THE FESTIVAL:



“I’m looking forward to partnering with Global Citizen again, this time in South Africa! Celebrating Nelson Mandela’s legacy is an honour, and I can only strive to positively impact as many lives as he has.”

