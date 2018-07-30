Zim's Opposition Teams Up To Challenge Bid To Stop ZEC From Releasing Voters' Roll With Photos

By Staff Reporter

Zimbabwean opposition political parties and some pro-democracy

campaigners have teamed up to challenge a petition filed by a

registered voter who is seeking to bar the Zimbabwe Electoral

Commission (ZEC) from releasing a voters’ roll bearing prospective

voters’ photographs as stipulated by the law.



In an urgent chamber application for joinder to an urgent chamber

application filed by Ethel Mpezeni, a registered voter, the opposition

political parties and the pro-democracy campaigners protested that

they will be seriously prejudiced by the order sought by Mpezeni, who

wants to bar ZEC from releasing a voters’ roll bearing voters’

photographs.



The opposition political parties and the pro-democracy campaigners,

who include MDC Alliance, Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe, People’s

Democratic Party, Coalition for Democrats, National Constitutional

Assembly, Theresa Manase, Evan Mawarire, Harrison Nkomo, Jeremiah

Bamu, Douglas Coltart and Warship Dumba, argued that the order sought

by Mpezeni will have a negative implication on the credibility of the

30 July 2018 general elections, which in turn will adversely

jeopardise the prospects of economic recovery in Zimbabwe, which is

dependent on the outcome of the polls.



Mpezeni recently filed an urgent chamber application in the High Court

seeking to stop ZEC from acceding to demands by various political

parties for the electoral management body to provide them with a

voters’ roll including her photograph or anyone else’s.



In her application, Mpezeni argued that the demands by the opposition

political parties violated her constitutional right to privacy.



Several political parties have asked ZEC to furnish them with a

voters’ roll with photographs in line with the provision of section

9(c) of the Electoral (Voter Registration) Regulations of 2017. The

political parties argue that provision of the voters’ roll in this

format would enhance the transparency of the voters’ roll, which has

been a hotly contested issue in previous elections thereby undermining

the credibility of the outcome of past elections.



In the urgent chamber application filed by Denford Halimani of

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who cited Mpezeni, ZEC and Justice

Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Hon. Ziyambi Ziyambi as

respondents, the opposition political parties and some pro-democracy

campaigners argued that it is in the public interest for ZEC to issue

a voters’ roll with photographs to minimise areas of contestation

after elections.



The applicants reasoned that the relief sought by Mpezeni is not in

the public interest as it has the effect of undermining widespread

calls for transparency and integrity of the electoral process.



The pro-democracy campaigners and the opposition political parties

argued that every election process must be structured to ensure that

only legitimately registered individuals who appear at the polls to

vote are in fact who they claim to be.



This process, the applicants argued, helps to prevent electoral fraud

because a photograph is a very useful tool to verify the accuracy of

the voters list, to check impersonation and to detect and prevent

multiple registration and curb presence of ghost voters