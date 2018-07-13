Aspiring Masvingo Councillor Provides Free Wi-Fi

Zanu PF candidate for Masvingo Urban Ward 6, Wellington Mahwende is probably the most outstanding aspiring councillor in Masvingo.

Mahwende outpaced other contestants both from his ward and others in Masvingo after he provided free Wi-Fi at all shopping centres in the ward.

Instead of going to town and pay for internet services, people from other wards are flocking to Ward 6 where they just disembark at shopping centres and enjoy free Wi-Fi.

The password to the internet is mahwende2018.

Mahwende said he is now above politics of slogans and promises.

"I am a man of action, I don't just promise but I do. Come to my ward and witness how I have helped young people who want internet facilities. For me it's about looking at the service which is most sought after in the ward and provide that to the people," said Mahwende.

Apart from free Wi-Fi, Mahwende said his manifesto was very clear and straight forward.

"I simplified what I am going to do once elected into office. I will make sure that Ward 6 will never be the same again. On the top of my priority list is to make sure that people have clean water all the time. There will be no more water disconnections in Masvingo, we are lobbying for pre-paid water meters so that people are charged what they would have used," added Mahwende.

Some residents in Ward 6 praised Mahwende for being more responsive to the needs of the people especially the youth.

"He is the most ideal leader that I have interacted with so far…look at how he has helped our children with free internet. We are happy to have someone who is quick to respond to our needs," said John Mafa from Majange shopping centre.

Mahwende's biggest threat so far is MDC-Alliance's David Vasivenyu Chimombe who was once the councillor of that same ward between 2008 and 2013.

TellZim