Hurungwe community information centers in limbo





By Nhau Mangirazi





KAROI- Twenty-two year old Rachael Muranda seeking college and university scholarships locally and abroad looks dejected as she keeps on checking with officers at POSB to see when Karoi based community based internet café will open.

‘For several months since January this year when renovations were done I have been getting the same old story that they do not know when it will open its doors for the public,’ says Muranda.

Twenty seven year Douglas Nhara of Chambati village in Hurungwe is also affected as he has been to Magunje growth point several times without joy as well.

‘There is no joy for us all here. Government has failed to open this café since early this year,’ said Nhara.

Several youths in Karoi and Magunje eying for a cheaper internet access are facing the same predicament here following delays in opening Government internet community cafes, 204 kilometers west of Karoi where easy access is still a pipe dream.

It is affecting accessibility for communities here in this modern age.

Zimbabwe government embarked on community information centers (Internet Cafes) in Mashonaland West province that cover Zvimba and Chinhoyi officially opened by former president Robert Mugabe in July last year.

Although it is now almost a year residents in Hurungwe district under which Karoi town falls are witnessing the project is in limbo.

Officials at Karoi POSB said renovation was done and they are still waiting for connection.

‘There is no timeframe when doors will open to the public. Everything has been done and we are just waiting for connection. We do not know when it will be done,’ said the officer, declining to be named for professional reasons.

Delays in opening public internet cafes here is affecting majority who want to utilize internet access including youths, farmers among others here.

Karoi Residents Trust director Travo Chiwanga says it is unfortunate that Government is taking long to open internet cafes in Hurungwe.

‘Majority of the farmers still need cheaper access to internet as private players are making a killing out of it and Government programs are far much cheaper,’ says Chiwanga.

A general survey around Karoi town revealed that three internet cafes charge a dollar for between 30 to 45 minutes access.

‘This is just too much and if there is competition it becomes cheaper. We implore Government to speed up opening these internet cafes for rural communities who are being disadvantaged in the technological era,’ added Chiwanga.

It is hope for youths like Muranda that things will change for the better soon so that she can easily access internet here in Karoi at a much cheaper price.