"We voted for jobs, change " say Hwange West electorate

By Bonani Muleya

HWANGE-Youths turned out in numbers to vote for what they called "change" as Zimbabweans went into polls in the harmonised election Monday.

More than 5.5 million registered to vote in the plebiscite to choose people who would represent them for the next five years in the local authorities, Parliament and Presidential offices.

In most of polling stations visited by RadioVOP in Hwange West constituency, youths accounted for a bigger number in the queues.

However, some of them had to seek services of a presiding officers to cast their vote as they were coming for the first time.

Those spoken to said they hope their vote will count and make a difference for their future.

"I just turned 18 and it's my first time to vote hence i'm really excited to have been able to do this for the first time. It feels good and I hope my vote brings change for future generations. We want change," said Lazarus Kunaka of Victoria Falls.

Another youth Precious Mupande said: "we need jobs, that's why we are voting. I actually came early so that I make sure I cast my vote in time and go but my wish is that the people we voted for will deliver and help us improve our lives."

Mupande, of Hwange said she hopes those who will be elected will save the interests of the youths.

Some youths joined the elderly, the partially blind, the illiterate and those who lacked knowledge about how to cast the ballot, in a literal queue to be assisted by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

Meanwhile, the election was characterised by a significant number of people who were turned away or redirected to other polling stations because they didn't have valid identity documents or they had gone to a wrong polling station.

Hwange West constituency had eight Parliamentary candidates and 62 polling stations, with a total of 32 230 registered voters.