Internet craze gives rise to online TV in Epworth

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

HARARE-The internet craze in Zimbabwe has seen the emerging of enterprising young people creating content on popular sites like You Tube.

One such example is a local film company ‘Certified Filming Company’ based in Epworth which is producing television shows based on the day-to-day living in the poverty-stricken neighbourhood and other high-density areas.

The shows are broadcast on ‘Pazvese TV’ which airs on You Tube,thanks to the Internet.

Radio VOP caught up with one of the producers of Pazvese TV, Tatenda Gwekwerere, who took his time to explain the online TV .

He said ‘Pazvese TV’ was formed in November last year and it focuses on educational and entertainment programmes.

“Most of our programmes are educational and entertainment where we do cover theatre and musical shows,” explained Gwekwerere.

A glean on its You Tube channel one can see some skits that tackle various social issues for example-Corruption, Chekuseri PaHarare(where viewers are made aware of the pick-pocketing that happens in Harare),Clergyman(it speaks to the rise of modern churches) and College Relationships just to mention but a few.

The online television channel has managed to attract 1 200 subscribers.

The producers of Pazvese TV also offer free video filming skills to the unemployed youths which they say is a bid to keep the young off drugs.

“As a corporate responsibility stance in a small way we are doing free boot-camps in Epworth and other high density suburbs teaching young people the basics of video filming which enables the youths to be pre-occupied and not indulge in drugs,” added Gwekwerere.

Tawanda Maziwisa of Overspill, Epworth, who was mentored by the film company, confirmed that he benefitted immensely from the initiative.

“I have to thank the Pazvese TV crew for supporting me now I am wedding videographer owing to tutorials I got from them,” quipped Maziwisa.

However, Gwekwerere said the phenomenon of online television is still a privilege of the elites as most people cannot afford to watch films on You Tube using mobile data and this affect income as the platform (You Tube) starts to pay when viewership grows.

“Content on You Tube starts to generate money according to the viewership so here in Zimbabwe a few people can afford to watch our episodes as most people will rather save their mobile data than to watch an online show that may gobble all their data,” alluded the Pazvese TV producer.

He still hopes the slashing of data tariffs by government might trigger enthusiasm among people to watch their online television.

Owing to social media, the country has seen a number of creative start-ups online but attracting corporate has been a headache and Pazvese TV has not been spared.

The online television still does some of its skits on zero-budgets and is mulling networking with other successful start-ups like Bus Stop TV which last year bought a minibus from revenue from You Tube and is also attracting adverts from local companies and civic organisations.