Former Generations Actor Mandla Hlatshwayo Shot Dead

Jozi FM has confirmed the death of radio host Mandla Hlatshwayo‚ who was shot in Pimville‚ Soweto‚ on Sunday night.

Reports said the incident happened during a robbery at a pub‚ where both Hlatshwayo and a friend were shot dead.

Jozi FM CEO Mpho Mhlongo shared the news in a Facebook post.

Police spokesperson Captain Hitler Mgwenya told News24 that four armed suspects entered the pub on Sunday night. While he would name the deceased, he said that two victims were shot trying to assist those being robbed.

Mhlongo, who rushed to the scene, described the trauma of seeing his friend lying motionless.

he said it was not seeing his friend's body on the floor that really got to him, but the fact that the shooters stole Hlatshwayo's shoes.

"He had no shoes on. They took his shoes. They took his life and then his shoes. It's all been very traumatic.

Hlatshwayo was also known for his role as Siphiwe Phosa on SABC1 soapie Generations, a role he played for seven years.

TimesLive