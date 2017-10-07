SA Jazz Icon Hugh Masekela Battles Cancer, Cancels Shows

JOHANNESBURG - Jazz musician and South African icon Hugh Masekela has cancelled all future performances as he deals with a medical issue.

Masekela has been receiving treatment for prostate cancer since 2008.

He underwent surgery in March last year as the cancer had spread.

Another tumour was discovered earlier this year and removed last month.

Masekela has asked for privacy as he recuperates.

He's also called on all men to go for regular cancer check-ups.

Masekela had been scheduled to perform alongside Zimbabwe's Oliver Mtukudzi at the fourth annual Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival in Rockville, Soweto next month.

eNCA