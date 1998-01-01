P J Powers dates Vic Falls

Bonani Muleya



VICTORIA FALLS-SENSATIONAL South African music legend, PJ Powers will

next month make a long trip for a show in Victoria Falls to raise

funds for charity.



Once banned from radio and television for a year by the apartheid

government in 1988 following her performance alongside Miriam Makeba

and Harry Belafonte at a charity concert for war orphans in Zimbabwe,

the afro-pop-rock star is seeking to raise funds for the Miss Albinism

Zimbabwe Trust (MAZT).



Born Penelope Jane Dunlop in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal in 1960, the muso,

popularly known as PJ Powers or “Thandeka”, is the global patron of

MAZT.



Her Victoria Falls show will be held at Elephant Hills Hotel on September 8.



“Please join PJ Powers as she hosts an intimate close-up, personal,

cocktail evening telling the story of her amazing life, her incredible

ups and downs through her music and song,” said the organisers in a

poster.



All proceeds will go to the trust.



She will be backed by a local afro-pop all male group Flying Bantu of

Victoria Falls.



Tickets will be sold starting on August 20 at between $35 and $65.



PJ Powers is well known for her hit albums Destiny, Jabulani, P J

Powers and the UK chart hit "World In Union” among others.



In 1979 she formed the group Gymslip, along with her brother, prior to

joining an all- white girl rock band group called Pantha as the lead

singer. She left Pantha in 1981 to join Hotline band.



She came to limelight in 1982 when Hotline performed at the Jabulani

Amphitheatre, in Soweto against the apartheid regime.



The regime banned her in 1998 but was encouraged to continue singing

by Nelson Mandela, who sent her an encouraging letter from his prison

cell.