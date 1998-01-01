P J Powers dates Vic Falls
Bonani Muleya
VICTORIA FALLS-SENSATIONAL South African music legend, PJ Powers will
next month make a long trip for a show in Victoria Falls to raise
funds for charity.
Once banned from radio and television for a year by the apartheid
government in 1988 following her performance alongside Miriam Makeba
and Harry Belafonte at a charity concert for war orphans in Zimbabwe,
the afro-pop-rock star is seeking to raise funds for the Miss Albinism
Zimbabwe Trust (MAZT).
Born Penelope Jane Dunlop in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal in 1960, the muso,
popularly known as PJ Powers or “Thandeka”, is the global patron of
MAZT.
Her Victoria Falls show will be held at Elephant Hills Hotel on September 8.
“Please join PJ Powers as she hosts an intimate close-up, personal,
cocktail evening telling the story of her amazing life, her incredible
ups and downs through her music and song,” said the organisers in a
poster.
All proceeds will go to the trust.
She will be backed by a local afro-pop all male group Flying Bantu of
Victoria Falls.
Tickets will be sold starting on August 20 at between $35 and $65.
PJ Powers is well known for her hit albums Destiny, Jabulani, P J
Powers and the UK chart hit "World In Union” among others.
In 1979 she formed the group Gymslip, along with her brother, prior to
joining an all- white girl rock band group called Pantha as the lead
singer. She left Pantha in 1981 to join Hotline band.
She came to limelight in 1982 when Hotline performed at the Jabulani
Amphitheatre, in Soweto against the apartheid regime.
The regime banned her in 1998 but was encouraged to continue singing
by Nelson Mandela, who sent her an encouraging letter from his prison
cell.