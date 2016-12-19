New Zim Opposition Party Launches In SA

By Sij Ncube



Harare, December 19, 2016 - ANOTHER opposition political party, the Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (Zipp) launched in South Africa on Friday night promising “real” change for citizens under a new breed of leaders if voted into power in the 2018 polls.

Zipp was officially launched at Turtfontein racecourse, Turtfontein, South Africa and is led by 39-year old Blessing Kasiyamhuru.

At the launch, Kasiyamhuru urged Zimbabweans to vote for his party, saying citizens did not deserve the suffering they have endured under President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF government.

Kasiyamhuru said the party will be launched in Zimbabwe in the new year as it is envisages setting up structures in all the country’s ten political provinces.

“The party we launch today (Friday) is an expression of our desire to build a strong prosperous nation. We offer ourselves as a true and genuine government in waiting.

“In launching ZIPP we rise with solutions to the current crisis, lest we forget that, Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi, King Lobengula, Herbert Chitepo, Joshua Nkomo, Ndabaningi Sithole, Josiah Magama Tongogara, Nikita Mangena, Benjamin Burombo, and Jason Ziyapapa Moyo, just to mention but a few; fought for the same cause. We need to build from where they left,” he said.

Kasiyamhuru holds a doctoral degree in management and masters in development finance.

He is also a post-doctoral student in political science at the University of Witwaterand. He describes himself as an academic and entrepreneur who attended Gokomere and Murehwa High School.

“This party is a party of hope, it is a party of the future, it is a party for every Zimbabwean. Zipp is your party, my party, our party.

As partners in ZIPP, we aim to construct a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous society in Zimbabwe.

“ZIPP is concerned with elevating the interest of the majority of Zimbabweans whose special interest has been neglected for too long.

ZIPP knows no sectarian boundaries or ethnic and racial divisions. We are selfless, accountable, God-fearing and courageous men and women. We are a liberal democracy political party. We believe in a multi-party democratic system of governance, promotion of civil liberties, fundamental human rights, universal adult suffrage, periodic free, fair and democratic elections, and independent institutions, independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.”

The party has also unveil its constitution which it says seeks to ensure that all Zimbabwe citizens live freely, purposively and are able to prosper and are guided by certain fundamental values that include integrity, inclusivity, transparency and accountability.

Kasiyamhuri urged Zimbabweans to register as voters and vote for change in the forthcoming 2018 polls.

Zipp goes by the slogan: Budiriro neNhaka, IMpumelelo LeLifa, Prosperity and Posterity.