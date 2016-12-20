Kenyan Concerns As Voter Reg Delays Take Zim Form

By Lynette Manzini in Kenya

Kenya (Nairobi) – A prominent Kenyan lawyer, Advocate Tukero Ole Kina has expressed concern over continued delays in the east African country’s voter registration exercise, few months ahead of Kenya’s general elections in 2017.

Ole Kina was appearing before a selection panel which was conducting public interviews for the post of chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Nairobi here on Monday.

"We are supposed to have a continuous voter registration system so that it is not only an event like for instance now government is talking about mass registration in February.

"We should grow away from that and have a system that is integrated," he said.

Ever since the controversial Kenyan polls which claimed over 1,000 in political violence 2007, Zimbabwean poll processes and events have almost followed the Kenyan template, first with a disputed 2008 poll, a unity government and a constitution making process.

The Kenyan model of conducting public interviews for public officials have also been adopted in Zimbabwe with the latest being last week’s interviews on judges eying the Chief Justice’s post.

Likewise, the shambolic voter registration process being witnessed here is being replicated in Zimbabwe.

Kenya’s electoral laws enjoin authorities to conduct a continuous voter registration process and not “as an event”.

It has emerged the Uhuru Kenyatta led administration was only content on targeting many to register in February 2017, five months before the country’s August elections.

Ole Kina said the same information required for voter registration is collected during application for a national identity card, suggesting that information for voter registration should be obtained from there.

He emphasised that the voter registration process should be easy and accessible for all who are eligible to vote.

In Zimbabwe, the country’s poll management authority, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will, starting 2017, begin the process of feeding the biometric voter systems to be used for the first time in the country ahead of the 2018 elections.

Although some opposition parties are against the use of this system, the electoral body has remained adamant on the introduction of the biometric system.

In Kenya, a voter biometric system is in place but Ole Kina said confidence of politicians and the electorate in the voting system was crucial to the success of IEBC.

Asked on how he will deal with failure of the biometric system if he was appointed to the IEBC job, he quipped, "I actually think that technology doesn't fail but it's our way of approaching it that fails".

Ten candidates were shortlisted for the position with the first five interviewed on Monday.

Among the candidates was Former Mombasa Mayor, Taib Ali Taib, and former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).