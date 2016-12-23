Residents Group Blasts MDC-T For Meddling In Hre Council Affairs

By Nkosana Dlamini

Harare, December 23, 2016 – A Harare residents’ group has launched a broadside at the MDC-T for alleged interference with the running of the Harare City Council at the expense of service delivery.

Precious Shumba, director with the Harare Residents Trust, said this week the main opposition which controls the city council was unnecessarily meddling in council affairs and not allowing its councillors enough space to exercise their discretion.

“They have a group of super councillors who are acting above other councillors,” Shumba said, adding that the team is closely linked to Harvest House.

“They come to town house with all sorts of information which is then imposed on other councillors.”

The HRT director also accused MDC-T of wasting an opportunity demonstrate their capacity to run the affairs of the city by allegedly “allowing corrupt councillors to dictate the pace of policy making and recruitment”.

“They (councillors) are acting unprofessionally and using their party structures to organise residents meetings.

“The majority of MDC-T councillors have failed to organise feedback meetings, instead they have organised party meetings disguised as residents meetings.”

Shumba said MDC-T councillors were also using council infrastructure to prop up their ambitions of becoming members of parliament.

The allegations were however strongly disputed by Harare Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni who said his party had little influence on the running of the council.

“We are under no pressure from the party. No one is holding a stick on me or on councillors,” Manyenyeni said.

“I am the leader of council. I consult the party when I have issues when they have issues they raise them with me but generally they are very amicable. No one is holding a stick on me or on councillors.

“If there are areas of concern like governance issues, the party gets worried but in terms of normal day to day operations of council, we have got enough space and freedom to operate as elected councillors.

“Where there is a problem is the central government; it’s at ministry level where the aspect of allowing us to function on our own is new to them and they are resisting it.”