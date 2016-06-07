Chikomba Prophetess Jailed 5 Yrs For Killing 6 Children

CHIKOMBA – Two of the four Chikomba suspects who were implicated in the death of six children who drowned during baptism in Muriwo Village under Headman Mutengwa in June this year have been slapped with five years sentence each.

Maud Dzvuke (31) a self -styled prophet of the Johane MasoweYechishanu Apostolic Sect was sentenced to five years by Regional Magistrate Fadzai Mtombeni after she pleaded guilty to the charge of culpable homicide.

Five years were wholly suspended on condition that she does not commit the same offence in five years. The remaining one year was suspended on condition she performs community service at a nearby school in Sadza.

Jane Ruvinga who is seven months pregnant was sentenced to five years wholly suspended for five years on condition of good behavior and that she does not commit a similar offense.

The six children all drowned in Mutorahuku while they were being baptised.

The other two accused, Tony Tafadzwa Kondo (17) and Naume Dzvuke pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor, Nicholas Mabvongodze told the court that on June 7, 2016 at around 6am, the four took their children for a cleansing baptism at Mutorahuku stream.

Dzvuke took her four children, Chido Dzvuke (11), Patience Pfumbidza (9), Shamiso Pfumbidza (4), and Mercy Pfumbidza (2). Ruvinga brought along two of her children, Tafadzwa Dzvuke (5) and Tinotenda Dzvuke (3).

Kondo had no child and Naume Dzvuke took her child, Blessed Muvadi (1).

When they arrived at the stream, Maud got into the water and baptised the children starting with her own.

During baptism, Maud submerged the children's heads in the water, pressing their foreheads and pushing their heads into the water.

The children lost consciousness and six of them died. A post mortem revealed that the kids died due to asphyxia.

MasvingoMirror