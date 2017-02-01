National Pledge Challenge: ConCourt Reserves Judgement

Harare, February 01, 2017 – ZIMBABWE’S Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Wednesday reserved judgment on a challenge filed by an aggrieved Harare parent seeking to stop authorities from imposing the national pledge on school pupils.

The national pledge was introduced early last year but was met with strong resentment from Zimbabweans who felt it violated children’s fundamental rights to choose their religions.

But Mathew Sogolani (46) took the bold step to file a court challenge through David Hofisi, a legal practitioner with the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Sogolani, whose three minor children are enrolled in infant, primary and secondary schools respectively, argued that forcing children to recite contents of the pledge run contrary to the family’s religious beliefs.

Part of the national pledge reads; “Almighty God, in whose hands our future lies, I salute the national flag. United in our diversity by our common desire from freedom, justice and equality. Respecting the brave fathers and mothers who lost lives in the Chimurenga/Umvukela and national liberation struggles.We are proud inheritors of the richness of our natural resources. We are proud inheritors of the richness of our natural resources. We are creators and participants in our vibrant traditions and cultures. We commit to honesty and the dignity of hard work.”

Sogolani, a member of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church, wants ConCourt to suspend the requirement that schoolchildren recite the pledge.

Hofisi said his client found the national pledge offensive to his faith as it includes secular salutations in an address to Almighty God.

The human rights lawyer argued that the pledge would vitiate Sogolani's rights to dignity, freedom of conscience, freedom of expression and equal protection of the law – rights that are all enshrined in the Constitution.

The human rights lawyer added that the pledge is formulated “in the manner of an oath, a prayer and seems, in the very least, a religious observance”.

In his founding affidavit filed at the court, Sogolani argued that the national pledge is offensive to his religious convictions and thus in violation of Sections 51, 56 (1), (3), 60 (1), (2), (3) and 61 (1) (a) of the Constitution.

Deputy Chief Justice Luke Malaba, who sat together with the Full Bench of the Constitutional Court, reserved judgment after hearing arguments from Hofisi and Advocate Lewis Uriri, who represented the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and which opposed the application.

