Poor ZEC Funding To Deliver Contested Poll: ERC

By Sij Ncube

Harare, February 02, 2017 – A LEADING election watchdog has warned that poor funding on the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) by Treasury will not deliver credible polls next year.

The Election Resource Centre (ERC) also said Wednesday ZEC chair Rita Makarau should be bold enough and tell President Robert Mugabe’s administration that a flawless election in 2018 remained impossible when her organisation was running on empty coffers.

Treasury has allocated ZEC, the country’s sole electoral authority, insignificant funds for the crunch harmonised elections expected mid-next year.

However, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) says the country risks holding another round of sham polls due to an incomplete election roadmap owing to under-funding.

Unveiling the ZEC election road map, Makarau revealed the electoral body was poorly funded as treasury had no money.

Government is prioritising the procurement of equipment to roll-out bio-metric voter-registration at the expense of other requirements such as voter education, voter education campaigns and adequate payment of staff, among other contentious issues demanded by the opposition and civil society.

Makarau revealed that money availed to ZEC was not enough to bank all the requirements needed to hold free and fair elections in 2018.

But ERC executive director, Tawanda Chimhini, said ZEC should ensure there was enough funding for all electoral processes leading to the 2018 polls.

He urged Makarau and ZEC to immediately engage Parliament to review the 2017 national budget and ensure that the proposed work of ZEC for 2017 and 2018 is adequately budgeted for in the 2017 budget.

“ZEC must make it clear that without the timely and necessary resources it will not be in a position to conduct constitutional elections as some electoral process will have to be undercut,” said Chimhini.

Critics are adamant inadequate funding for ZEC, which stands accused of favouring President Mugabe and his ruling Zanu PF, augur-wells for the 93-year old veteran leader who they say thrives in a chaotic electoral processes, including tinkering with constituency boundaries, an obsolete voters roll and remote polling stations.

Chimhini said electoral reforms remain essential for the holding of credible elections, adding that the window for these changes to be instituted at the legislative level appeared to be distant due to resistance within Zanu PF circles.

“There is severe and obvious resistance to the changes at the political level and the House of Assembly where these changes must be initiated is comprised of politicians. In the roadmap that ZEC is talking about, there should be provisions for coming up with concrete regulations to bring clarity to the election processes which have been missing in past elections,” he said.



Chimhini stated that so far ZEC has not put in place measures to ensure free and fair elections next year, pointing out the electoral body has just come up with a roadmap period.

“A plan does not translate into a credible process and satisfactory products,” he added.

“Credible elections and a universally accepted electoral outcomes will be a product of a combination of factors which ZEC must take serious steps to guarantee such as securing adequate resources to support the plan in time for the adequate completion of all processes, enforcing a conducive environment in which election process will be a true reflection of free participation of all Zimbabweans, transparent and professional management of the process to inspire confidence among stakeholders that processes are credible, inclusive planning, implementation and review of all processes allowing full and equal participation of all stakeholders.”