Ex-MDC Councillor Arrested For Saying Mugabe Too Old

By Staff Reporter

Harare, February 03, 2017 - POLICE in Gwanda arrested a former MDC-T councillor for saying he would not join Zanu PF if it continued to be led by an old President Robert Mugabe.

Themba Nyoni (49) was arrested last Saturday and charged with undermining authority of or insulting the President in contravention of Section 33 (2) (b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:27.

This is after he allegedly told Abedinico Ncube, the Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage Minister that President Mugabe was too old and should consider stepping down from his position as the leader of the country.

Nyoni is alleged to have said in Ndebele, “Mina angisoze ngijoine Zanu PF, hambani liyetshela uMugabe astepe down ukuthi ngize ngijoine iZanu PF (Go and tell Mugabe to step down so that I can join ZANU PF).”

This reportedly incensed Ncube, who reported Nyoni to police leading to the arrest.

In his defence, Nyoni said Ncube had always been persuading him to join the ruling Zanu PF whenever they met but always turned away the overtures.

But Nyoni was set free by on Wednesday after a Gwanda Magistrates Court after his lawyer human rights lawyer Lizwe Jamela had argued his client had not committed any offence to warrant him to be put on trial.

Prosecutor Blessing Gundane concurred with Jamela and the State was ordered to proceed by way of summons if prosecutors intend to pursue the matter.



