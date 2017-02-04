Food Tax Hike: Ploy To Starve Locals - PDP

By Staff Reporter

Harare, February 04, 2017 – FORMER Finance Minister Tendai Biti’s party says the Zanu PF led government was deliberately trying to starve poor Zimbabweans through a recent tax increase in the price of some basic foodstuffs.

This follows the introduction of Statutory Instrument 20/2017 which introduced a 15 percent tax on meats, rice and cereals which constitute the critical consumables of the family food basket.

This has also triggered an increase in retail prices of the products, further pushing the consumer basket to US$590.52, at a time when 83% of the people live on less than US$1.35 a day.

In a statement, People's Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Jacob Mafume described the hike as heartless and sadist for a group of politicians who live off the tax payer’s contributions while running businesses that also enjoy profits through price increases.

Mafume said an increase in food prices at a time the country was receiving good rains with signs of a bumper harvest ahead was not logical.

“This tax which has no logic both as a mechanism for raising funds and for promoting business is a shock and undisputed proof of Mugabe’s failure to manage basic economics,” Mafume said.



“The net effect of this sad development is that millions of families will once again face starvation amid plenty and malnutrition will thrive among the growing kids as meats and fish are the most popular and accessible sources of protein in the country."

Mafume also warned this would further lead to malnutrition as hard pressed families try to seek cheaper alternatives to their diets.

“A 15% increase in the price of these means that families, who are living below the poverty datum line, must find substitutes and these will be of low nutritional value, substandard and unhealthy,” he said.

He added: “The action by the indifferent and clueless regime further betray its lack of understanding basic economics.

“ Instead of lowering taxes on basic consumables and thus push aggregate demand which would create fiscal space in the economy, they are determined to milk the poor dry with devastating consequences at personal and economic level. In the end the poor will be poorer and the economy will suffer more.



“From an economic view, it is hogwash, politically it is criminal and morally it is a disaster and is proof that Mugabe and Chinamasa are economic ignoramuses who have no place in the all-important task of managing the national economy.”

Mafume said the “sadist logic to the madness” by the Zanu PF led government’s unpopular decision was tailored to benefit politicians such as Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko who runs a chain store.

He further said the privileged in government will also not feel any impact from the policies as “they crisscross the globe eating exotic meals in luxurious hotels at the expense of the whole country”.

PDP feels taxes on basic food staffs like grain, cereals, meats, milk, fish, oils, vegetables and fruits must in fact be lowered to ensure accessibility and affordability.

The party also feels foods such as maize meal, rice, beef, pork, fish and beans, the state must subsidize to make them basically affordable for all.





