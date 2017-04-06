Gweru City Council To Blow $40k On Trade Fair

By Debra Ndlovu

Gweru, April 06, 2017 – THE Gweru City Council has resolved to take part in this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) even though city fathers admit the adventure will further strain the cash-strapped Midlands capital’s budget.

The annual trade and investment fair will be held in its traditional Bulawayo venue April 25 – 29.

Days ahead of the ZITF, the debt ridden council was forced to look closely at how previous events have further stretched its finances, with doubts cast over its participation this year.

But a full council meeting on Thursday resolved council should participate at the event despite owing the ZITF Company and other service providers rentals of over two years.

An earlier management position drew a gloomy picture around council’s depleting coffers with sentiments the city could not afford such a venture at a time it actually owed rentals for the exhibition pavilion $11 000 in total over the last two years.

“If the city has a tradition to participate at the trade fair annually, let it be and if we go there with a plan to lure investors it is incumbent upon management to come up with a concept to market the city at the trade fair,” said Ward 2 councillor Tiripayi Chipondeni.

Town Clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza said the budget for this year’s Trade Fair has been fixed at $40 000 and was unsustainable for the city.

“It requires a minimum of $40 000 for exhibition at the Trade Fair yet we already have fixed costs arrears to deal with first, inclusive of allowances for staff running to $8 000,” she revealed.