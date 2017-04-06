Ex-MDC Councillor Awaits Fate Over 'Mugabe Too Old' Slur

By Staff Reporter

Gwanda, April 06, 2017 – A Gwanda court is next Tuesday set to rule on a matter in which a former MDC-T councillor was arrested and charged for saying President Robert Mugabe was too old for his job.

Themba Nyoni, a 49 year-old resident was arrested January 27 this year and charged under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly “undermining the authority or insulting” the 93 year-old leader.

It is the State’s case that Nyoni told Rural Development minister Abedinico Ncube that President Mugabe was too old and should consider stepping down from being the country’s leader.

Nyoni is alleged to have uttered the words; “Mina angisoze ngi-join iZanu PF. Hambani liyetshela uMugabe astepe down ukuthi ngize ngijoine iZanu PF (Go and tell Mugabe to step down so that I can join Zanu PF).”

This reportedly incensed Ncube who went on to report Nyoni to the police who in turn immediately arrested the now retired politician.

Nyoni is being represented by practitioners from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) which has handled nearly 150 almost similar cases since 2010 while magistrate Wilfed Mafios Moyo is presiding over the case.