Sandi Moyo, Mahoka Pushed Out

UNDERFIRE Zanu PF women’s league deputy secretary, Eunice Sandi Moyo and treasurer, Sarah Mahoka have resigned from their posts ahead of a disciplinary hearing on numerous allegations of misconduct including theft of party funds.

Party spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo, said the politburo had accepted the resignations, which came following recommendations to have the two fired from the league, saying by quitting the pair had pleaded guilty.

“The secretary for the women’s league gave a comprehensive report on the activities of Sandi Moyo, a litany of misconduct, errant and criminal behaviour [charges] were levelled against Sandi Moyo,” he said.

“Her insubordination and abuse of the league’s funds were alarming. The women’s league leadership had met twice to discuss the misdemeanours and recommended that both be relieved of their duties in the women’s league.

Khaya Moyo said the two will be expected to pay back all the money they allegedly stole, while Sandi Moyo was no longer a politburo member following the acceptance of her resignation.

Sandi Moyo — who was at the Zanu PF headquarters for the politburo meeting, but left before it started — will, however, remain Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister.

The politburo was still in session at the time of going to print, with the issue of demonstrations and accusations levelled against political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere yet to be tabled, Khaya Moyo said.

He said Kasukuwere was briefing the meeting of his activities, including the upcoming Mwenezi by-election.

Kasukuwere yesterday braved illness to attend the party’s politburo meeting, as there was speculation he would be the subject of much discussion, with allegations levelled against him of plotting to unseat President Robert Mugabe.

Facing pressure from within his party and home province of Mashonaland Central, which wants him relieved of his post, Kasukuwere, who was taken ill on Tuesday, put on a brave face as he arrived at Zanu PF’s headquarters.

He was later to emerge on the balcony of the 14th floor with Zanu PF’s science and technology secretary, Jonathan Moyo, where the two held a brief conversation before being joined by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Moyo and Kasukuwere are linked to a faction in Zanu PF known as G40, which is seen as fighting to torpedo Mnangagwa’s rise.

The trio looked comfortable, as they discussed jovially ahead of Mugabe’s arrival to start the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, the Mashonaland Central provincial executive had passed a resolution to have Kasukuwere fired from the party, which was later endorsed by the provincial co-ordinating committee.

Khaya Moyo said the politburo was yet to receive the report and once its handed over it will be discussed.