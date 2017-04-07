Chinese Set To Build New University In Zimbabwe

By Leopold Munhende

Harare, April 07, 2017 - HIGHER and Tertiary Education minister, Jonathan Moyo Thursday revealed that China is set to build a new university in Zimbabwe to add to the nine government run universities already operating locally.

Moyo disclosed this through micro blogging and social media platform, Twitter using his official Twitter handle.

“Sights from today’s meeting with Chinese Amb Huang Ping at Ministry’s head office in Hre (Harare) which discussed establishment of a new university!” tweeted Moyo.

After being asked by some of his 122,000 followers to specify what the meeting was all about, Moyo said the Chinese ambassador had agreed to assist in the construction of a new university.

“Yes a new university, with an iconic qualis, is coming soon in Zimbabwe. Watch the space!” he added.

Some of his followers however questioned the logic behind the building of a new university at a time government has failed to finish off the construction of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Midlands State University (MSU) and Lupane State University (LSU).

There has been wide speculation that government is set to rename a university and airport after President Robert Mugabe.