Mwonzora Berates ZBC, Police, Army

By Leopold Munhende

Harare, April 07, 2017 – MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora has challenged ZBC to go beyond focusing on Zanu PF's petty politics and exercise its role as a public broadcaster before, during and after the upcoming 2018 elections.

He was addressing opposition supporters who attended Wednesday’s feedback meeting organised by the National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera) at Freedom Square.

The meeting was meant to discuss a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) response to the March 22 demonstration.

Mwonzora said although ZBC had been incorporated into Zanu PF’s electioneering and propaganda machinery, 2018 brought with it a chance for the broadcaster to exercise its role as a public broadcaster and stop representing the needs and demands of Zanu PF.

“We want ZBC to give equal coverage and space to all political parties towards, during and after the 2018 election period.

“We demand political equity in the public institution’s broadcasting and also that ZBC stop portraying us as a one party state,” said Mwonzora, who is also the head of NERA’s legal team.

Mwonzora said this barely a month after MDC-T vice president Nelson Chamisa called for political parties to be given licences to also broadcast their content.

He said that the broadcasting issue was one of the reasons why they were throwing away ZEC’s response to their March 22 demonstration which he said failed to address equal coverage on the national broadcaster, an issue they argued for intensively.

“The ZEC response is a fail as it conveniently ignores this matter together with the ones on vote buying, election violence and intimidation and this shows just how involved ZEC as an institution is in the electoral rigging process in favour of Zanu PF.

“ZEC should be independent, the moment it seizes to be independent it ceases to be constitutional and loses constitutional protection,” Mwonzora added.

The former Nyanga North legislator further described as cowards, army and police officers he accused of violence against the electorate during elections.

He likened them to a man who after receiving a heavy battering from another man at the bar, chooses to go and vent his anger on his innocent wife back home.

“We say no to the issue of bases where soldiers, the police and Border Gezi youths are used to beat up innocent members of the electorate.

“I call on them to stop being used for such activities as it is a sign of their cowardice and failure if they give in,” said Mwonzora.

The event, which had a modest crowd, was also attended by representatives from other members of NERA from the Freedom Front, RDZ, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), This Flag and solidarity partners such as the Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) who are part of the Coalition of Democrats (CODE).

NERA is a coalition of opposition political parties calling for electoral reforms to be implemented before the 2018 elections.