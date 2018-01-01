Zanu PF Succession Farce: Mugabe Arms Lacoste

IN a dramatic twist to Zanu PF’s fluid succession politics, President Robert Mugabe has given Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s supporters ammunition to nail Saviour Kasukuwere and his G40 allies after giving them the green light to gather evidence that could justify disciplinary action against the faction’s kingpins.

Mugabe’s blank cheque issued during a central committee meeting on Friday has opened floodgates for disgruntled Zanu PF members from the top to the cell level to expose G40 members.

Kasukuwere and others believed to be in the G40 faction have been accused of fomenting chaos in the structures and targeting Mnangagwa’s supporters, most of who were removed from their party positions by the commisar.

Mugabe told the Zanu PF central committee meeting that those with grievances against Kasukuwere or any of his top lieutenants should forward them to the party for action.

This was met by wild ululations and already a campaign is being coordinated to encourage people to bring forward evidence against Kasukuwere and his allies so that they are dragged to a disciplinary hearing.

However, Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday said Mugabe was not targeting any specific individual.

“That has always been our position as a party and the president made it clear that people must follow procedure,” he said.

“However, that was not focusing on an individual, no, this is how we have been operating as a party.”

Before Mugabe arrived at the meeting, sources said senior officials, including Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa and women’s league political commissar, Mabel Chinomona, were in the forefront of a group that was openly heckling Kasukuwere.

The Zanu PF commissar was sitting at the top table with Mnangagwa.

Ahead of the meeting, Zanu PF supporters had staged demonstrations against Kasukuwere and his brother Dickson Mafios, accusing them of plotting against Mugabe.

Kasukuwere had a torrid time as he was continuously interjected by his rivals as he read out his report at the central committee meeting.

“One central committee member from Mashonaland Central, Ephraim Mavhangira at some point rose to say Kasukuwere must stop giving his report,” the source said.

“The commissar continued until he finished and as soon as he left the room, it seemed floodgates had been opened against him with some calling for his ouster.”

Towards the end, secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo told the meeting that he had received a report from Mashonaland Central recommending that Kasukuwere and his brother Mafios must be investigated.

Mugabe, according to sources, then told all Zanu PF structures to present their grievances through party channels.

“There was ululation and whistling from the floor, especially those who are against Kasukuwere,” the source said.

“This is going to open floodgates for people to come up with all sorts of accusations so that they pin him down.

“Already, there is coordination from provinces to come up with a lot of accusations against him and his allies.

“Although many of the allegations do not stick, the party will have to act and try to forge unity ahead of the elections.

“The G40 is at its weakest now and with the first lady appearing to have turned her back on the group, there will be no more protection.”

Kasukuwere confirmed that he left the central committee meeting early to attend to a family issue.

He could not comment on claims that he was now facing disciplinary action.

There are indications that some officials who previously fought in Kasukuwere’s corner were dumping him to save their skin .

“After Cde Chombo had announced that Mashonaland Central had presented a petition to the top leadership, the president said it must be done in accordance with the party’s constitution and the politburo, the executive arm of the central committee would look into it for appropriate action,” the source said.

Since he took over as political commissar in 2014, Kasukuwere has been at loggerheads with war veterans and a clique of Zanu PF supporters who want Mnangagwa to take over from Mugabe.

