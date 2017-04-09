Govt To Extend Command Agriculture To Cattle Farmers

By Staff Reporter

Harare, April 09, 2017 – GOVERNMENT has set plans to extend its command agriculture to livestock production in the country’s provinces which are known for cattle ranching.

This was said by deputy minister of agriculture Paddy Zhanda in the Senate on Thursday.

He was responding to a questions by backbenchers who wanted to know if government had plans to incorporate livestock production under the national scheme.

But Zhanda said a document detailing how the scheme shall be administered beyond the current crop production thrust was in the process of being crafted.

“Surely, you have not heard anything regarding livestock command agriculture because the document has not been finalised yet but it is government’s intention that the command agriculture scheme be extended to livestock farmers, particularly farmers in Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, part of Midlands and Masvingo Province where livestock is the mainstream activity of agriculture,” Zhanda said.

“I have no doubt that government is irrevocably committed to making sure that happens as quickly as possible. We have done the document but as I said, it has not yet been approved. Therefore I cannot say out the timelines. What I can certainly say is that government’s wish is to make it happen as soon as possible.”

Government last year introduced what was meant to be a $500 million agriculture scheme whose purpose was to capacitate local farmers to produce two million tonnes of maize on 400 000 hectares of land.

Under the scheme, identified farmers were given inputs, irrigation and mechanised equipment although this has come with its own logistical flaws by government.

While beneficiaries of the scheme were happy with the government hand in the lucrative venture, provinces which are not known for producing good crop yields have complained of being left out of the national scheme.

Agriculture minister Joseph Made once told Parliament that 62% of land under command agriculture has the staple maize crop.