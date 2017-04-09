Zanu PF Wins Mwenezi East By-Election

By Staff Reporter

Masvingo, April 09, 2017 – ZANU PF candidate in Saturday’s Mwenezi East by-election, Joosbi Omar powered to a thumping victory over his challengers by posting 18 700 votes.

Second placed Welcome Masuku of NCA recorded 482 votes while Free Zimbabwe Congress’s Turner Muhango scrapped 386.

There were 652 spoilt votes in a poll which registered a 41,9 percent voter turnout.

Former legislator and now Zimbabwe People First politician, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti pulled out of the race weeks before citing intimidation of his supporters and vote-buying by Zanu PF.

The overall voter turnout was 20,220 in a constituency with 48,258 registered voters.

Although the election day was generally peaceful, the campaign period was marred by allegations of intimidation, abuse of traditional leaders in campaigns, defacing of campaign materials, vote buying and partisan food distribution.

Meanwhile, poll watchdog, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network has expressed concern at the continued high number of assisted voters in Zimbabwean polls.

“ZESN noted significant numbers of assisted voters in the Mwenezi East by-election mostly attributed to illiteracy, old age and disability,” the group said in a post election statement.

“As in previous by-elections the high numbers of assisted voters are not consistent with Zimbabwe’s high literacy rates. For instance, significant numbers of assisted voters were recorded at Vili-Vili Primary School by 1600hrs was 61, whilst 53 and 43 were assisted at Mavambo Primary and Masangula Primary School respectively.”

Zanu PF has often been accused of barring its rivals’ supporters from casting their ballots and has instead, assigned individuals to vote on their behalf.

The Mwenezi East by-election was called to fill the vacancy that arose following the death of Zanu PF MP Joshua Moyo on 22 December 2016.

The MDC-T and other mainstream political parties have continued with their poll boycott stance, citing an uneven electoral playing field which favours their common rival, Zanu PF.

