Man Axes Friend To Death For Leaving Him At A Bar

Bulawayo – A 34-year old man in Zimbabwe has killed his drinking friend, axing him five times, for leaving him behind at a bar, says a report.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Antony Ndlovu, was arrested after brutally attacking Tapiwanashe Mutakaya, 43, with an axe, causing his instant death.

Witnesses were quoted as saying that Ndlovu had confronted the deceased after he was left behind, leading to a fist fight between the two neighbours.

Their brawl was stopped by security guards, but Ndlovu allegedly followed the deceased to his home, where he allegedly threw profanities at the deceased in front of his wife.

Mqondisi Maseko, who is Mutakaya’s neighbour, said the two again had a go at each other, resulting on Ndlovu axing the deceased.

Mutakaya’s nephew Lovemore Chimhene said his uncle died "a painful death".

"I heard Ndlovu screaming. He was acting insane and shouting that he had killed someone. I was shocked to find Tapiwanashe lying on the ground, with his skull split open. He had five deep cuts on the head, Chimhene was reported as saying.

A 28- year-old man appeared in court in December after he allegedly killed his cousin over an empty beer bottle.

Herbert Ncube stabbed his younger cousin Velile Ncube, 21, with a knife.

The two cousins had just finished slaughtering a cow to celebrate Christmas when they decided to go out and drink beer at a local tuckshop in the central city of Gweru.

News24