Man Fined Four Chickens For Adultery, Hangs Self

MWENEZI - There was shock at Headman Tavengwa court recently after a man who had been fined four chickens and US$10 for sleeping with a neighbour's wife hanged himself in apparent protest against both conviction and sentence.

The body of Zvidzai Chuma of Tavengwa village under Chief Murove was found hanging on a tree close to the court in the early hours of last Sunday morning, a day after the court had found him guilty of the offense.

Though no police comment could be obtained, Chief Murove confirmed that Chuma was found hanging on a tree in a suspected suicide case not unrelated to the court verdict.

"Chuma died by hanging himself and we buried him last Monday. His adultery case had been handled by Headman Tavengwa," said Chief Murove.

A source privy to the matter said when the case was being tried, a woman admitted that she was in an adulterous affair with Chuma and another man from the same village.

"Chuma was convicted for having an adulterous relationship with Philip Sithole's wife who is also his neighbour. Chuma was co-accused and charged with another man from the same village," said the source.

