War Vets Say Vindicated On Kasukuwere

WAR veterans’ leaders have said they now feel vindicated that Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere was being accused by his own over the same reasons they raised before their expulsion from the ruling party last year.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association spokesperson, Douglas Mahiya on Tuesday told NewsDay that they were kicked out of the party for merely exposing Kasukuwere’s plot to destroy the party from within by creating parallel structures.

“We had made our own analysis that Kasukuwere, then, did not qualify to be the political commissar of Zanu PF and still does not, he was just after destroying the party and building his own presidential ambitions. The things that are being demonstrated against him today we had already seen them,” he said.

Before their fallout with President Robert Mugabe, war veterans had laid siege on Kasukuwere, demanding his ouster and accusing him of being a political novice.

Mahiya said the war veterans would want to see Kasukuwere’s back as soon as yesterday because he remained an enemy of the people who did not understand the principles of the liberation war.

“Initially the war veterans came from the war with three things — with principles, the gun and aspect of prosperity — and it is that aspect of prosperity which has some agreement with the people and they are yet to experience that,” he said.

“We will see by the action he (Mugabe) is going to take on Kasukuwere,” he said.

Kasukuwere’s political life hangs by the thread amid accusations that he was clandestinely creating parallel Zanu PF structures across the country as part of a wider plot to unseat Mugabe.

Mugabe last week urged party members aggrieved by Kasukuwere to present their petitions to the politburo for redress.

Efforts to get comment from Kasukuwere were fruitless on Tuesday.

