Mugabe Attacks War Vets Dabbling In Succession Politics

President Robert Mugabe has lashed out at the war veterans who are interfering with the process of the ruling party. He made comments at the funeral of Brigadier General James Murozvi.



He was one of the leading former ZANLA officers who played a pivotal role in the integration of ZANLA, ZIPRA, and former Rhodesian forces to form the current Zimbabwe National Army.



Paying tribute to the fallen soldier, the veteran leader rebuked those using the military background to divide the party. He told mourners that being a liberation war fighter does not mean they have a right to rule and dictate how the party and country should be run.



President Robert Mugabe says: "There are some people who think that just because I am a war veteran, I have the right to rule and determine which direction things should move."



"Murozvi was principled in as much as we are war veterans. We came back from fighting for the nation of Zimbabwe, and we have a party which leads us and not us leading the party."



Robert Mugabe shared some light on the role Murozvi played in the liberation of South Africa.



"As a military intelligence office at headquarters first brigade under general Chiwenga current commander of the defiance forces ,the late comrade ensured the security of south African National Congress Mkontowesizwe fighter inside Zimbabwe en-route to South Africa as they passed through to wage war against the apartheid regime."



The late Brigadier was also instrumental in the late 90's DRC war against rebels who were fighting the Laurent Kabila government.

SABC