Citizens Urged To Maintain Cleaner Environments

By Debra Ndlovu

Gweru, April 13, 2017 – THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has urged citizens to take full responsibility in conserving their different environments to avoid disease outbreaks.

At a clean-up campaign at Chaka business centre earlier this week, EMA board member Barbra Rodzi warned that failure to maintain cleaner and safer environments may also lead to unnecessary deaths among domestic animals.

“Litter and waste block sewage reticulation,” he said, “furthermore, plastic waste when ingested by animals leads to their death resulting in a decline of livestock and wildlife.”

During the clean-up campaign, Rodzi took time to demonstrate to community members on the most advisable methods of depositing litter.

She further warned about the dangers of carelessness depositing of litter.

Retailers at the business centre were advised to place bins in front of their shops and further collect all the waste they generate.

Chirumanzu Rural District Council chairperson, identified as Matongo, also emphasised on the importance of shops having their own bins adding that they were the biggest generators of litter.

Motorists were also encouraged to have vehicle litter bins that can contain all waste generated in both private and public transport.

Drivers were further encouraged to ensure their passengers did not indiscriminately throw litter through vehicle windows.