Returning Zims Congest Musina Petrol Stations

Several petrol stations in Musina and near the Beitbridge Border Post into Zimbabwe are congested with motorists seeking to fill up before crossing the border.



Some are filling up empty containers.



They say they had to fill up and carry extra containers as fuel is more expensive on the other side of the border.



Meanwhile, traffic is flowing smoothly at the border.



Extra special dedicated lanes and service points have been established to avoid long queues.



Meanwhile, the Transport Department has asked motorists to exercise caution when travelling during the Easter weekend.

SABC