Hwindi Jailed For Drugging, Raping 15 Yr Old Girlfriend

By Staff Reporter

Bulawayo, April 14, 2017 – A 22 year-old kombi conductor was Wednesday slapped with a four year jail term for drugging and raping his 15 year-old school going girlfriend.

A Bulawayo court heard that on January 27 this year, Mduduzi Ncube offered transport to his Form 2 girlfriend whom he took to his home, gave alcohol and took advantage of her drunk state to sleep with her.

The offence was later discovered by the girl’s siblings who assaulted and took her to task when she failed to return home on time and it was during questioning that she revealed the experience.

Ncube admitted in mitigation in court he had sex with the teenager but denied raping her.

But his pleas failed to convince the court which went on to give him to a four year imprisonment.

Ncube will however serve an effective two and a half years after 18 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Presiding magistrate Chrispen Mberewere said notwithstanding Ncube’s defence and his relationship with the girl, the offence was still enough to send him to prison.

“The court has taken account of the things that you said in mitigation,” Mberewere said.

“The court has however considered that you are a young man but will however send you to prison in order to send a clear message to would be offenders. You and you colleagues out there who are abusing young girls deserve to be punished severely.”