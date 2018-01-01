Coalition Belong To MDC-T, NPP - Mujuru

MASVINGO – National People's Party (NPP) president Joice Mujuru last week told the party's national women executive that an opposition coalition deal would essentially be between her National People's Party (NPP) and Morgan Tsvangirai's MDC-T as they constitute the most formidable opposition political forces.

Speaking at a meeting held at Masvingo's Charles Austin Theatre, Mujuru indicated that the two opposition parties must be allowed to hold sway in any coalition talks, dismissing other opposition parties as products of President Robert Mugabe's Machiavellian machinations.

"You heard that we are talking with MDC-T. You have also heard of many other parties behind the deal but we know many of them were built by Mugabe to give a false pretence of democracy in Zimbabwe.

"Whatever these parties do is reported to their boss. Boss Morris anenge achida kunzwa report ka kuti zvii zvirikuitika. So we have agreed with Tsvangirai to come up with a memorandum of understanding so that Zanu PF stands no chance in 2018," Mujuru said.

She emphasised that the leader of the coalition should be acceptable to both opposition parties and many other people who genuinely want Mugabe out of power.

"I cannot disclose when we will finalise the document but work is in progress. We actually want to find areas we agree and those we disagree so that we come up with one idea that doesn't contradict.

"We are however looking forward to a leader who unites and a leader who knows where we are going. We don't look forward to a leader who will soon dump the revolution. Kuita hwembwa kudonhedza bhonzo nekuda kuhukura," Mujuru said.

Though ruling Zanu PF stands accused of fomenting disharmony in the opposition through high-calibre infiltration and sponsoring lapdog opposition parties to cause confusion, Mujuru's position may enrage smaller yet credible opposition parties like Tendai Biti's People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Also present at the event was NPP national chairperson Dzikamai Mavhaire, Women's League chairperson; Marian Chombo and Masvingo's co-opted members of the national committee, Jeffryson Chitando, Dr William Zivenge and Oliver Huruva.

TellZim

