Trio Jailed For Planting Mbanje At Heroes Acre

RUSAPE - Three men were arrested and jailed after pleading guilty to charges of planting mbanje at the Makoni District Heroes Acre recently.

Police in Rusape arrested Abdulla Zachariah (38), Tafirenyika Marima (42) and Taurai Nyamudzura (27) all of Magamba Extension in Rusape.

Zachariah and Marima were slapped with an 18-month and three-year jail sentence respectively by Provincial Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi with Gift Mutigwa prosecuting.

Nyamudzura was given 270 hours of community service by Magistrate Shane Kubonera.

The accused persons destroyed tombstones that marked the grave boundaries.

TellZim